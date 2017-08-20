Group from Latvia travels to Idaho for eclipse

A group from Latvia will be among the thousands who will view Monday’s total eclipse, the Idaho Statesman reported.

>> Read more trending news

Agnese Zalcmane organized a trip for 22 Latvians, who traveled more than 5,000 miles to Weiser, Idaho, this weekend.

Zalcmane has seen seven total eclipses in places including Kazakhstan, Australia, Kenya and Indonesia, the Statesman reported. When she learned of Monday’s total solar eclipse, she knew she wanted to find a spot where the moon would fully block the sun.

Zalcmane and her group left home July 31 and has visited San Francisco, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Originally the travelers wanted to view the eclipse from Oregon, but fearing traffic congestion, decided to stop in Weiser.”I know it’s worth it,” Zalcmane told the Statesman. “Ninety-nine percent and 100 percent are totally different things. It’s worth it to go to the path of totality.”