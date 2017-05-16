CHOUTEAU, Okla. - Quick facts:
- A Green Country power plant received a very large shipment of parts Tuesday to continue repair work from a large fire last July.
- FOX23 was told by both a logistics manager on scene and through e-mails with the Grand River Dam Authority that the plane delivered large turbines that will be used to make repairs from the Chouteau power plant fire that damaged a large portion of the plant's operations.
- The shipment of turbines is valued at more than six million dollars, and they were shipped directly from their manufacturer in Poland to Tulsa.
- GRDA Spokesman Justin Alberty told FOX23 that repairs are coming along just fine.
- Tulsa area residents may also remember a larger Antonov plane arriving earlier in Tulsa during the repair process. That large shipment with one of the world's largest planes was also for the GRDA repairs.
- The latest on FOX23 News at 9.
Trending Now on FOX23
- FOX23 Investigates: Safety of fingerprint scans on phones
- Get the news that matters to you in your timeline- Like FOX23 News
- Mystery tenant from 'haunted' Zillow listing revealed
- Tulsa police say suspected robber and kidnapper is connected to other area crimes
- Police say suspected Tulsa panhandler had a loaded gun, Taser and mace on him during chase
Trending Video
Caught on camera: Tulsa firefighters rescue ducklings from storm grate
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself