Jerry Gragg is accused of sexual battery, forcible sodomy and accepting a bribe.

Gragg is a former Savanna police officer.

The charges stem from an alleged traffic stop.

OSBI is investigating.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says they're investigating a former Green Country police officer accused of sexual battery stemming from a January traffic stop.

Investigators say Savanna police officer Jerry Gragg pulled over a woman in January and told her that because she was driving with a suspended license, he would have to take her to jail unless she could pay a fine in full.

When the woman said she did not have enough money, Gragg reportedly made sexual advances toward her, forcing her to touch him inappropriately and perform oral sex.

After the encounter, the woman allegedly talked to friends and her pastor before coming forward with the allegations, producing a blouse stained with semen.

The bureau of investigation analyzed the stain and found the DNA matched Gragg's DNA.

Gragg reportedly denied the allegations, and he was booked into the Pittsburg County Criminal Justice Center.

