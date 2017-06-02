Gov. Rick Scott's veto list: $410M slashed from Florida's budget

The items that were vetoed from Florida's budget have been revealed.

Gov. Rick Scott slashed $410 million in projects.

Several big cuts were made in our area, including $4 million from St. Johns River College in Palatka to renovate and add labs.



More than $5 million was cut from the University of North Florida. That included money to renovate Schultz Hall in the heart of campus and the highly effective teacher grant.



In Nassau County, $3 million to fund the Port of Fernandina was slashed.

Click here to go through Scott's entire veto list.