Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
68°
Broken Clouds
H 89° L 65°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    68°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 89° L 65°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 89° L 65°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    84°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 89° L 65°
Gorgeous Monday, storms roll in for the rest of the week
Gorgeous Monday, storms roll in for the rest of the week

Gorgeous Monday, storms roll in for the rest of the week

Gorgeous Monday, storms roll in for the rest of the week

  • Dry conditions to start the work week
  • Temps remain nice, in the 80s with lots of sunshine
  • Storm chances return late Tuesday and last all the way into next weekend
  • Thursday-Saturday will need to be monitored for a more significant severe risk
  • WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE for details on the upcoming rain chances

 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX23 WEATHER APP

 

 

 

Severe Weather
 		 Joey Sulipeck
 		 Lindsey Monroe
 
Brittani Dubose
 		 Ed Echols
 		 Click to Download
 

 

 

  • Betty Shelby trial enters second week
    Betty Shelby trial enters second week
    The trial for a Tulsa police officer charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of an unarmed man moves into its second week Monday morning. Officer Betty Shelby shot and killed Terence Crutcher in September of last year. Her supporters have taken to social media to call the prosecution a “witch hunt” and to make the case that she feared for her life, and for the safety of others, when she pulled the trigger. The local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police called a news conference to blast District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler for what they said was a “rush to judgement.” Shelby herself appeared on the CBS news magazine “60 Minutes” to argue that race had nothing to do with her decision to shoot. But for the Crutcher family and their supporters, race does indeed play a role in how many police officers approach a situation. Crutcher’s death serves as another in a long list of recent examples of police officers closing ranks and covering for one of their own who has crossed the line, in their opinion. KRMG met Monroe Padillow and Pastor Mareo Johnson outside the Tulsa County courthouse last week. Johnson said he actually heard about the shooting before Crutcher’s own family. A long time friend of the family, he said the news was devastating. He was the first to arrive at the hospital, where he waited for news as family members began to arrive. When he learned his friend had died, he said, “I was hurt. When I left from there I went home, and I just cried.” He and Terence worked together to create Gospel music.“I liked his singing, he liked my rapping,” he said, smiling as he recalled his friend’s habit of breaking into song in the middle of a conversation. “You could be talking to him on the phone and he’d bust out into a song.” Padillow, like Johnson a member of Black Lives Matter, didn’t know Crutcher personally. He told KRMG the community at large - not just Tulsa’s black community - should be watching the case closely. “We have an opportunity to again show the nation how it’s done. I think they did it right in the Bates case, I believe that we have another opportunity now to do it right, and I believe that that will give some great momentum to moving forward across the board.” He said that includes “making sure police officers are safe - and making sure that good police officers that see bad things, (that would) give them the courage and the momentum to go ahead and call that stuff out.” Supporters of Shelby have argued that a guilty verdict would send a chilling message to police officers around the country. There’s little doubt that either way the verdict goes, reaction will be highly emotional - and deeply divided.
  • Health care bill remains linchpin for Trump agenda in Congress
    Health care bill remains linchpin for Trump agenda in Congress
    While the White House grapples with questions over Russian meddling in the 2016 elections, the Trump legislative agenda is still developing on Capitol Hill, with health care at the center of those efforts in Congress, as the President wraps up his fourth month in office at the end of this week. Here’s where things stand in the halls of the U.S. Capitol: 1. Senate Republicans trying to solve the health care puzzle. It’s only been ten days since the House approved a GOP health care measure, but there is no real indication yet as to how Republicans in the Senate will change the health care bill, and when it might be voted on. As for the timing, don’t expect any real action in the Senate this month, as lawmakers still wait for the Congressional Budget Office to score the House-passed GOP measure. Attention Capitol Hill health care reporters – CBO estimate on AHCA expected out the week of May 22 pic.twitter.com/I5LGFAPA6Y — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) May 10, 2017 2. Health care is key to the rest of the GOP agenda. The longer that health care takes to finish, the longer that Republicans must wait to get moving on tax reform and other items. This is sort of in the weeds when it comes to the rules of “budget reconciliation” in the Congress, but until the GOP finishes with health care, you can’t start work on a tax bill that also follows the same rules which don’t allow for a Senate filibuster. Bottom line – work on tax cuts, infrastructure, and next year’s budget has to wait until health care is done. 3. Waiting to see the details of the Trump budget. We will get more details later this month from the President on what he wants to do on the budget, as he starts to fill in all sorts of fine print on spending, cuts and even taxes. As I wrote this weekend, don’t expect to see a balanced budget anytime soon, as it’s expected that the Trump plan would not balance the budget for 10 years. That’s been a standard GOP plan. Making things even more difficult on a balanced budget would be large tax cuts as well. Trump budget will now be released May 23 (not May 22) — Emily Holubowich (@healthfunding) May 11, 2017 4. Will the Trump budget include plans for infrastructure spending? The President has talked for a long time about his $1 trillion infrastructure plan to build new roads, bridges and more around the nation, but has yet to come forward with actual details of a plan. The biggest stumbling block is how you fund the government’s share of what backers say would be a public-private partnership, with maybe $200 billion in federal funding. Big headlines are easy to support – but the details of where the money comes from can make for something different. Adding to the gas tax seems unlikely. Coming Soon: Trump's Infrastructure Plan — Roberto G. Berlanga (@urbanplan_RGB) May 11, 2017 5. Clock runs out on Obama rule reversals. Employing a seldom used federal law, Republicans were able to repeal fourteen different late regulations from the Obama Administration, as the clock ran out last week on further repeal efforts by the GOP. Fourteen rules were repealed, though Democrats did get one victory when three GOP Senators broke ranks to defeat a plan last week regarding rules on methane released from oil and gas wells. But overall, these rule repeals represent a big step forward for the GOP on one of their election year promises, to get rid of regulations from the last administration. 14-1 isn’t a bad score. #GOP wins in reversing Obama-era rules. Final score: Republicans 14, Barack Obama's last-minute regulations, 1 https://t.co/NbsXDqgTgV — Petros Sarantopoulos (@psaranto) May 14, 2017 As you can see with the rule repeals, some items have been acted on by the GOP Congress – but in terms of the big stuff, you can’t get to tax reform, infrastructure and more, until Republicans finish with health care. That remains the key to the GOP legislative agenda right now in the Congress.
  • Even with new management in DC, balanced budget not on the horizon
    Even with new management in DC, balanced budget not on the horizon
    As top officials in the Trump Administration put the finishing touches on a 2018 budget plan that’s due to be sent to Congress later this month, early reports indicate that while there will be calls for cuts in both domestic spending and entitlement programs, the plan is only expected to promise a balanced budget within 10 years. Just how difficult would it be to balance the budget? 1. It’s been 16 years since Uncle Sam was in the black. The last time the U.S. ran a yearly budget surplus was from 1998-2001, mainly because of unexpected economic growth during the last years of the Clinton Administration – and unless there is a gigantic change in approach, the U.S. Government is not going to get out of the red any time soon. The budget deficit in 2016 was $587 billion. Estimates are that the 2017 deficit will be less than that, as it stands at $344 billion so far in Fiscal Year 2017. Coming up with a half trillion dollars in savings is not like pulling a rabbit out of a hat. i think it's dope that trump wants to cut taxes, but uhhh shouldn't you try and make a balanced budget first? #back2thebasics — Joe Hoyle (@according2h0yle) April 26, 2017 2. 10 years to a balanced budget. If the Trump Administration offers up a plan that takes ten years to balance the budget, that would follow along with other Republican plans in recent years. Compared to Democrats – who have not offered a plan in many years that envisioned a budget in balance at all – the GOP is certainly more for budget discipline; but some might point out that 10 years means many more billions will be added to the national debt along the way. Ten years is still the stated goal for Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney. Mick Mulvaney: 'the goal is to have a balanced budget within 10 YEARS!'. IMO, not going to happen. #MTP — Thoughts Of Truth (@True_Thoughts) March 19, 2017 3. Both parties like to spend money – just on different things. I learned this a long time ago, and it’s a line that aggravates the living daylights out of many of my listeners. But it’s true. Lots of Republicans like to talk about the best way to cut the deficit, is to emulate the tax cuts of the Reagan Administration. It’s true – tax rates went down, and more money rolled in, especially after the end of the recession in 1982. But the deficits kept going up in the Reagan years because spending kept going up as well. Jimmy Carter’s final deficit was $74 billion in 1980. Reagan’s lowest yearly deficit was $128 billion in his first year in office. Reagan 'assailed Jimmy Carter's $73.8 billion deficit in the 1980 campaign, but the deficit reached $220.7 billion in 1986' NYTimes 1988 — Picassokat (@Picassokat) April 22, 2011 4. When it comes to a balanced budget, there are 3 options. When you boil down a budget – whether it is for the government, or your own household, there are only three things you can do: 1) cut spending, 2) bring in more money, or 3) a combination of 1) and 2). Theoretically, you could cut over $500 billion in spending at the federal level to balance the budget – but the votes wouldn’t be there to do that, because of the outcry. Republicans in Congress will be tested this summer. Will they really vote for deep budget cuts? Or will the budget look pretty much the same later this year? @realDonaldTrump Your skinny budget proposed $18 billion in cuts. None of it appeared in the Republican budget. — Madhatter (@siriuskathleen1) May 1, 2017 5. Tightening the purse strings at FEMA. One way the Trump Administration will be tested in terms of the budget is what they do in areas where money can be held back. Two examples of that cropped up in the last week on disaster relief money, as North Carolina asked the feds for $929 million in aid to deal with damage from Hurricane Matthew in 2016 – but received just $6.1 million. And in Pennsylvania, the Governor grumbled there after FEMA rejected a plan for money to help deal with a big winter snowstorm. Yes, when you are saving money, you always need to start somewhere. But getting to $500 billion in cuts – to fix the deficit for one year – won’t be easy. President #Trump denies Pa.'s disaster relief request for March snowstorm | https://t.co/wzFRD9nxyR https://t.co/Eypxv98gZL — Belial (@Praedor) May 12, 2017 Republicans have long talked about turning the budget around, and getting it in balance. We’ll see how much progress they make in the months ahead in Congress.
  • Plane makes emergency landing in Muskogee
    Plane makes emergency landing in Muskogee
    A scary situation in Muskogee on Saturday. Everyone on board a plane is said to be okay, following an emergency landing. Deputies say a small plane was forced to touch down on Highway 64, near Davis Field Road. The plane reportedly lost power. Nobody on the ground was injured in the incident either. So far, no names have been released.  KRMG will continue to update the story as more information comes into the newsroom.  
  • Person stabbed at Tulsa club early Sunday morning
    Person stabbed at Tulsa club early Sunday morning
    A suspect is in custody, following a stabbing at a Tulsa club early Sunday morning. The incident occurred just before 4 a.m., near East Haskell and North Sheridan. Police say some sort of altercation happened on the dance floor.  During this time, a person was stabbed in the midsection. The victim's injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. As of early Sunday morning, no names had been released.  
