A high school football coach is wanted for sexual assault on a student.

The Glynn County Schools Police Department is looking for 31-year-old Kenneth Mainor after finding he had an inappropriate relationship with a senior at Brunswick High School.

"It's just sad to know that this type of thing is going on," parent, Rebecca Ethridge said.

Mainor is a football coach and a long term substitute teacher at the high school.

"It is a concern and it should be a concern to all parents when they leave their kids out here for eight hours a day,” a parent said.

Now he is wanted for sexual assault by a supervisory authority, which is a felony.

"It's one of those things that you never want to see it happen to anybody let alone in your community or someone that you know," Ethridge said.

Action News Jax went to Mainor’s home, but no one answered the door.

Mainor’s next door neighbor said he hasn’t seen him in a couple of days.

Another neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, said she was surprised to hear he is wanted for sexual assault.

"I’ve seen him coming and going and he seemed like a nice guy," the woman said.

Ethridge said she hopes he turns himself in soon.

"The fact that he's not in custody right now and there's no telling what he's doing, where he's going or where he is, it's concerning as a parent," Ethridge said.

Mainor weighs 190 to 215 lbs, has shoulder-length dreadlocks, and is approximately 6 feet tall, the police said. His last known address is 107 Compass Court in Brunswick and he may be driving a silver 2000 Honda Accord with a Georgia tag.

Anyone with any information on Mainor's whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Terrence Tanner with Glynn County Schools Police at 912-267-4100, ext 7111.

