Georgia man, 93, eats lunch daily next to photo of late wife 

A 93-year-old man from Georgia lost his wife four years ago, but he still has a daily lunch date with her.

Clarence Purvis takes a picture of his late wife, Carolyn, and sets up her photograph at a table of their favorite eatery, Smith’s Restaurant in Reidsville, WTOC reported.

“She was always with me when we were livin',” Purvis told WTOC. “She's with me now."

Purvis met Carolyn Todd in 1948, when she was 16 years old and he was 24. They were wed the next year and were married for 64 years. She died on Nov. 22, 2013, at age 81, The Purvises owned Purvis Garage in Glennsville, where Carolyn lived her entire life. The couple had three children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Clarence and Carolyn dined at Smith’s Restaurant for the last 13 years of her life.

“Ain't nobody loved one another more than me and my wife loved one another,” Clarence Purvis said. “I wanted what she wanted and she wanted what I wanted."

Although his wife is gone, Clarence Purvis still bonds with her at lunchtime.

“He's a part of this restaurant,” Joyce James, the restaurant’s owner, told WTOC. “I asked my husband, I said, ‘You know, if something happened to me, will you put my picture on the table?’ He said, ‘I don't think so, dear.’ He said, ‘I love you but, that might be a little much.’”

Purvis visits the Glennville Cemetery “at least four times a day” to visit his wife, WTOC reported.

“I imagine I come 125 times a month,” he told WTOC. “I love her that much. And miss her that much. And think she would with me."