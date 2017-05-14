Listen Live
Garth Brooks shares heartfelt song, message on Mother's Day

Oklahoma-native Garth Brooks shared a video on Facebook this weekend celebrating moms on Mother’s Day.

The video was recorded at a recent concert in Kansas City.

“What defines a mom? What defines a mom is that someone that’s there for their babies 24/7. That’s a mom,” Brooks said.

He ended by singing his song, “Mom.” See the video here:

  • Betty Shelby trial enters second week
    Betty Shelby trial enters second week
    The trial for a Tulsa police officer charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of an unarmed man moves into its second week Monday morning. Officer Betty Shelby shot and killed Terence Crutcher in September of last year. Her supporters have taken to social media to call the prosecution a “witch hunt” and to make the case that she feared for her life, and for the safety of others, when she pulled the trigger. The local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police called a news conference to blast District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler for what they said was a “rush to judgement.” Shelby herself appeared on the CBS news magazine “60 Minutes” to argue that race had nothing to do with her decision to shoot. But for the Crutcher family and their supporters, race does indeed play a role in how many police officers approach a situation. Crutcher’s death serves as another in a long list of recent examples of police officers closing ranks and covering for one of their own who has crossed the line, in their opinion. KRMG met Monroe Padillow and Pastor Mareo Johnson outside the Tulsa County courthouse last week. Johnson said he actually heard about the shooting before Crutcher’s own family. A long time friend of the family, he said the news was devastating. He was the first to arrive at the hospital, where he waited for news as family members began to arrive. When he learned his friend had died, he said, “I was hurt. When I left from there I went home, and I just cried.” He and Terence worked together to create Gospel music.“I liked his singing, he liked my rapping,” he said, smiling as he recalled his friend’s habit of breaking into song in the middle of a conversation. “You could be talking to him on the phone and he’d bust out into a song.” Padillow, like Johnson a member of Black Lives Matter, didn’t know Crutcher personally. He told KRMG the community at large - not just Tulsa’s black community - should be watching the case closely. “We have an opportunity to again show the nation how it’s done. I think they did it right in the Bates case, I believe that we have another opportunity now to do it right, and I believe that that will give some great momentum to moving forward across the board.” He said that includes “making sure police officers are safe - and making sure that good police officers that see bad things, (that would) give them the courage and the momentum to go ahead and call that stuff out.” Supporters of Shelby have argued that a guilty verdict would send a chilling message to police officers around the country. There’s little doubt that either way the verdict goes, reaction will be highly emotional - and deeply divided.
  • Even with new management in DC, balanced budget not on the horizon
    Even with new management in DC, balanced budget not on the horizon
    As top officials in the Trump Administration put the finishing touches on a 2018 budget plan that’s due to be sent to Congress later this month, early reports indicate that while there will be calls for cuts in both domestic spending and entitlement programs, the plan is only expected to promise a balanced budget within 10 years. Just how difficult would it be to balance the budget? 1. It’s been 16 years since Uncle Sam was in the black. The last time the U.S. ran a yearly budget surplus was from 1998-2001, mainly because of unexpected economic growth during the last years of the Clinton Administration – and unless there is a gigantic change in approach, the U.S. Government is not going to get out of the red any time soon. The budget deficit in 2016 was $587 billion. Estimates are that the 2017 deficit will be less than that, as it stands at $344 billion so far in Fiscal Year 2017. Coming up with a half trillion dollars in savings is not like pulling a rabbit out of a hat. i think it's dope that trump wants to cut taxes, but uhhh shouldn't you try and make a balanced budget first? #back2thebasics — Joe Hoyle (@according2h0yle) April 26, 2017 2. 10 years to a balanced budget. If the Trump Administration offers up a plan that takes ten years to balance the budget, that would follow along with other Republican plans in recent years. Compared to Democrats – who have not offered a plan in many years that envisioned a budget in balance at all – the GOP is certainly more for budget discipline; but some might point out that 10 years means many more billions will be added to the national debt along the way. Ten years is still the stated goal for Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney. Mick Mulvaney: 'the goal is to have a balanced budget within 10 YEARS!'. IMO, not going to happen. #MTP — Thoughts Of Truth (@True_Thoughts) March 19, 2017 3. Both parties like to spend money – just on different things. I learned this a long time ago, and it’s a line that aggravates the living daylights out of many of my listeners. But it’s true. Lots of Republicans like to talk about the best way to cut the deficit, is to emulate the tax cuts of the Reagan Administration. It’s true – tax rates went down, and more money rolled in, especially after the end of the recession in 1982. But the deficits kept going up in the Reagan years because spending kept going up as well. Jimmy Carter’s final deficit was $74 billion in 1980. Reagan’s lowest yearly deficit was $128 billion in his first year in office. Reagan 'assailed Jimmy Carter's $73.8 billion deficit in the 1980 campaign, but the deficit reached $220.7 billion in 1986' NYTimes 1988 — Picassokat (@Picassokat) April 22, 2011 4. When it comes to a balanced budget, there are 3 options. When you boil down a budget – whether it is for the government, or your own household, there are only three things you can do: 1) cut spending, 2) bring in more money, or 3) a combination of 1) and 2). Theoretically, you could cut over $500 billion in spending at the federal level to balance the budget – but the votes wouldn’t be there to do that, because of the outcry. Republicans in Congress will be tested this summer. Will they really vote for deep budget cuts? Or will the budget look pretty much the same later this year? @realDonaldTrump Your skinny budget proposed $18 billion in cuts. None of it appeared in the Republican budget. — Madhatter (@siriuskathleen1) May 1, 2017 5. Tightening the purse strings at FEMA. One way the Trump Administration will be tested in terms of the budget is what they do in areas where money can be held back. Two examples of that cropped up in the last week on disaster relief money, as North Carolina asked the feds for $929 million in aid to deal with damage from Hurricane Matthew in 2016 – but received just $6.1 million. And in Pennsylvania, the Governor grumbled there after FEMA rejected a plan for money to help deal with a big winter snowstorm. Yes, when you are saving money, you always need to start somewhere. But getting to $500 billion in cuts – to fix the deficit for one year – won’t be easy. President #Trump denies Pa.'s disaster relief request for March snowstorm | https://t.co/wzFRD9nxyR https://t.co/Eypxv98gZL — Belial (@Praedor) May 12, 2017 Republicans have long talked about turning the budget around, and getting it in balance. We’ll see how much progress they make in the months ahead in Congress.
  • Plane makes emergency landing in Muskogee
    Plane makes emergency landing in Muskogee
    A scary situation in Muskogee on Saturday. Everyone on board a plane is said to be okay, following an emergency landing. Deputies say a small plane was forced to touch down on Highway 64, near Davis Field Road. The plane reportedly lost power. Nobody on the ground was injured in the incident either. So far, no names have been released.  KRMG will continue to update the story as more information comes into the newsroom.  
  • Person stabbed at Tulsa club early Sunday morning
    Person stabbed at Tulsa club early Sunday morning
    A suspect is in custody, following a stabbing at a Tulsa club early Sunday morning. The incident occurred just before 4 a.m., near East Haskell and North Sheridan. Police say some sort of altercation happened on the dance floor.  During this time, a person was stabbed in the midsection. The victim's injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. As of early Sunday morning, no names had been released.  
  • TPS has important vote on Monday
    TPS has important vote on Monday
    Happening Monday night...Tulsa Public Schools will vote on whether or not to include a consolidation plan in its final recommended budget cuts. This means the district would consolidate Remington Elementary, Park Elementary and ECDC Porter on the Clinton Middle School campus.  From there, Clinton students would move to Webster High School. Parents we spoke to have mixed reactions. “I have a lot of people who are really upset about it, friends,” one mom said.  “No matter whether we like it or not, they’re going to do it.” This plan would save the district around $906,000.  For reference, TPS is expecting at least $11 million in budget cuts next school year.
