Officers are searching for an Uber driver who grabbed a female rider's breast in Gainesville, according to police.

Gainesville police said a woman in her 20s was on FaceTime when she was picked up by 56-year-old Edwin Ricci.

The woman told officers that Ricci was driving in the wrong direction down a dead-end street.

She said she told him he was going the wrong way and he said, "We are just going for a little ride."

She told him to turn around, but he didn't do so until he noticed she was on FaceTime, according to police.

The woman told officers that Ricci asked her if her boyfriend would be jealous and stroked her hair.

She said she pulled away and he shoved his hand down her jacket and grabbed her breast over her shirt.

She hit his arm away and got out the van and ran, she told officers.

Ricci has not yet been located. He is believed to be driving a 2008 Honda Odyssey van with Florida tag 876YHP.

Officers are asking anyone with information about Ricci’s location to call the Gainesville Police Department at 955-1818 or Crime Stoppers at 352-372-STOP.

Officers said this should be a reminder for people who use vehicle-for-hire services to always be on guard -- you're getting in a vehicle with someone you don't know.