“I’m extremely devastated. It just wasn’t expected,” said Florida State Sen. Audrey Gibson.

The strong words from Gibson came just minutes after she heard her friend, former Rep. Corrine Brown was found guilty on 18 fraud charges Thursday afternoon. These charges stem from what the FBI said is a bogus charity called "One Door for Education."

Brown was quiet and emotionless as she walked out of the courtroom, but her supporters were not.

“A lot of people just don't appreciate the things that she did do, but nevertheless, she does those things like the Bible says, to obtain mercy you got to show mercy,” Mary Dennis said.

“Regardless of the verdict, she has done so much for her district, our community, all of our district, in particular actually, from the time she was in the legislature, until her time in Congress. The Corrine Brown that I know is not the Corrine Brown who was characterized in those charges,” Gibson said.

At the end of our interview, Gibson became emotional talking about a woman she calls her friend.

“My prayers, obviously, go out to Corrine and her family. I have appreciated her very, very much and I just want her to know that,” Gibson said.

Bishop Rudolph McKissick said Brown is more than just his church member. He said she’s family.

“This was not only the heartbreak as her pastor, but this was the heartbreak as a son. Very sad, heartbroken. You know, I've known (the) congresswoman, well, she has known me all my life,” McKissick said.

McKissick said he talked to Brown right after the verdict.

“The one thing she has said to me, throughout all of this, in private, is all you have is your name. And I know Congresswoman Corrine Brown is very serious about her name,” McKissick said.

Brown’s attorney said they will fight this verdict by appealing. McKissick said that’s the right move.

“She’s a fighter. I mean, you know, she’s a fighter, that’s a best way to put it. She’s resolved and resilient," McKissick said.

Larry Spruill: Do you believe that, in any way, that she could have possibly been guilty of these charges?

McKissick: Not to me, not to me. And I sat in the courtroom every day and heard every shred of the evidence. I’m not saying what was presented was fabricated. No, I respect our government, and they had a job to do, but that doesn’t mean I think she’s guilty.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson, a close friend of Brown during her time in Congress, sent us this statement: “This is a very sad news for my friend and former colleague and the people of Florida.”

