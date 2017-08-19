Free speech rally planned Saturday in Boston

A free speech rally planned for Boston Common since last month is set to take place Saturday. Two protests have also been planned to take place denouncing recent violence that took place at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Cameras and other security measures were in place at and around Boston Common. Street closures are expected to begin Saturday around 10:30 a.m.

Boston police and city officials began construction of barriers designed to keep the different rallies separated. In a news conference, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh asked everyone to help promote peace and stay safe Saturday amid the planned rallies. He advised people who aren't planning to attend to avoid the area around the common.

“They have the right to gather, no matter how repugnant their views are. But they don’t have the right to create unsafe conditions,” he said. “They must respect our city.”