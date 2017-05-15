FOX23 launches weekly severe weather newsletter

Quick Facts:

Monday morning, a new weekly newsletter was launched at FOX23. The first email to hit everyone's email included a letter from FOX23 Chief Meteorologist James Aydelott about how he takes this job and keeping people safe.

The FOX23 Weather Newsletter will be sent out weekly on Monday morning breaking down what to expect throughout the week. Are there storm chances? Could there be a day with record breaking temperatures? Giving you some extra information that are mentioned on FOX23.

In addition to the weekly outlook, the newsletter will have links to videos and web stories that help everyone be prepared for any type of weather. There will also be links to learn even more about the FOX23 Severe Weather Team and the FOX23 Storm Trackers.

Should the weather pattern be more active with the chance of severe weather, increased drought conditions or winter weather, the newsletter will be sent out more frequently with more details.

