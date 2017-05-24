FOX23 Investigates: Teaching infants how to swim

Quick Facts:
- Brandi Russell’s 3-year-old son, Tyson, nearly died after being found face down in the family’s pool last summer.
- Russell then traveled to Colorado to become a certified infant aquatic instructor.
- She teaches infants, as young as 6 months old, to “swim float swim” as part of her Ready, Set, Float program
- FOX23 talked with two local mothers who said their toddlers could swimming by the third day of lessons.
A child can drown in just seconds. Now some parents are putting babies under water to help save their lives.
“They swim as long as they can, until they need air, they roll to their back, they get their breath, and then they flip back over and continue swimming,” Brandi Russell said.
Russell’s three-year-old son, Tyson, was found floating face down in the family’s backyard pool last summer.
That prompted Russell to travel to Colorado to become a certified infant aquatic instructor. She teaches infants, some as young as six months old, to “swim, float, swim.”
Her program is called “Ready, Set, Float.”
She offers it mornings at the Pryor Recreation Center and evenings at her home near Wagoner.
The cost is $420 for six weeks. Infants are in the water ten minutes daily, four days a week, for one on one instruction.
FOX23 talked with two local mothers who tell us their toddlers were swimming by the third day of lessons.
