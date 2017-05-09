FOX23 Investigates: Profiting off grief

Quick Facts:
- Under federal law, funeral homes must disclose prices.
- FOX23's investigation uncovered that, nationwide, that doesn’t happen in 1 out of every 4 cases
- The Federal Trade Commission's "funeral rule" says funeral homes must make consumers aware, with an itemized price list, so they know what services are optional, and are not surprised by costs during a time of grief.
- FOX23’s D.C. bureau interviewed an FTC spokesperson, and filed two Freedom of Information Act requests, to get the names of the four funeral homes the FTC found violated the “funeral rule” in 2015.
Tell us about yourself