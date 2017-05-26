FOX23 Investigates: How garage doors impact storm damage on homes

Quick Facts:

Garage doors could lesson the damage done by a severe storm.

WATCH FOX23 Janna Clark's investigation on FOX23 News at 5.

The kind of garage you have could prevent damage to your home during a storm, and making changes to your home could save you money on insurance.

An EF-2 tornado hit John Hnath’s home near Claremore last year, having a garage with two single doors may have saved his life.

RELATED: Tulsa to get fortified home

FOX23’s Janna Clark talked with building inspector Robert McGuire about strengthen homes against storms.

He said two-car garages with single doors are stronger than double doors.

Trending Now on FOX23.com

“What we’ve seen in tracks of storms is the garage doors are the first to go, then the sections of the house peel away,” McGuire said.

RELATED: Will storm-fortified homes become an Oklahoma standard?

FOX23 found that 80 percent of tornado damage to a home starts with wind blowing in the garage doors.

Strengthening the garage doors is part of the process to create a fortified home. It involves securing all the home’s connection; foundation to wall and wall to roof.

RELATED: Fortified homes offer more protection from earthquakes



State lawmakers are considering a bill that would offer insurance breaks to those who spend the money to fortify their home. FOX23 will continue to follow the bill’s developments.

Trending Video

American Airlines mechanics to boycott company-sponsored festivities amid contract negotiations