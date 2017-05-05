FOX23 INVESTIGATES: Costs of high profile cases

Quick Facts:

Tulsa County Court administration Office told FOX23 they are keeping a close eye on all high profile cases as they work with a shrinking budget.

The latest high profile case is the Betty Shelby trial.

Since 2016 there have been nine notable high profile case that have gone or will go to trial: Robert Bates, Shannon Kepler * two trials) , Cedric Poore, James Poore, Robert Bever, Michael Bever, Judith Nix, and Betty Shelby

For the current fiscal year the supreme court (they fund all court administration cost) gave Tulsa County a budget of $7,735,880 to work with.

The Tulsa County Court administration told FOX23 shrinking budgets and high profile trials have their budget stretched thin.

Head administrator Vicki Cox told FOX23 the budget of $7,735,880 for the current fiscal year may sound like a lot of money but in reality they have no wiggle room. Their budget has been on a steady decline since 2009. And when these high profile cases last longer cost typically go up.

Cox office budgets for trials to last for about 5 days, when it goes beyond that that’s when the begin keeping a close eye on the cases expenses. Her office is charged with handling, juror expenses, public defender fees, expert and eye witnesses expenses, and all other administrative things associated with trials.

Cox says cases where they have to hire public defenders tend to be the more expensive cases.

Here's a look at the costs of recent trials:

Robert Bates: trial lasted eight days: juror cost $4,480

Shannon Kepler trial #1: trial lasted 10 days: juror cost $5,600

Shannon Kepler trial #2: trial lasted 10 days: juror cost $5,600

TOTAL: $11,200

Cedric Poore: total trial cost $74,677.90 (including call cost associated with attorney fees)

James Poore: total trial cost $53,132,43 (including call cost associated with attorney fees)

TOTAL: $127,810

Cox said if Shelby’s trial last for five days if would cost the court roughly $2,800 to cover juror cost.

The Sheriff's office also said they plan on beefing up security at the courthouse for Shelby’s trial.

It cost $1,000 a week for a single deputy and TCSO said they can’t disclose exactly how many deputies will be at the courthouse because of security protocols.

Courthouse deputies are paid from the criminal justice authority, those are funds received from the sales tax.

Cox said because they are working with a limited budget it becomes tricky when juror and court cost go up.

Here’s a break out of the declining court budget dating back to 2009:

For this year’s budget of the $7.7 million dollar budget $660,000 is allocated for juror cost-- so far $420,861.19 has been used.

Betty Shelby's trial will begin May 8.