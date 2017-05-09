FOX23 Election Results

TULSA, Okla. - LIVE Election Results:
Quick Facts:
- Tuesday is the special primary election for Rep. Dan Kirby's seat
- Kirby represented House District 75, part of Tulsa County
- He resigned amid a sexual harassment scandal
- The special election costs the state around $30,000
- Four republicans want the seat: Skip Steele, Tressa Nunley, AJ Oatsvall and Nik Berg
- Two democrats also want the seat: Jamie Smith and Karen Gaddis
- The special general election is scheduled for July 11th
CLICK for more info about other special elections for open seats in the legislature
