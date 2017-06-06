Former Coweta city manager under investigation

COWETA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- OSBI confirmed they are investigating former City Manager Steve Whitlock
- The former Coweta employee and two others hired by the police department are accused of "official misconduct"
- The Wagoner County District Attorney's office requested the investigation
- FOX23 reached out to Whilock; he declined to comment
- In a three to two vote, Coweta city councilors voted to terminate City Manager Steven Whitlock
- After that vote, councilmen Billy Embrey and Steve Garman abruptly gave their resignations
- The City of Coweta and the police chief have not commented
- OSBI says they are not releasing any more details regarding the Whitlock investigation
