Action News Jax is learning how potential education cuts would impact Jacksonville’s state colleges and their students.
On Monday, the Florida Legislature passed an $83 billion budget.
Supporters say it boosts K-12 and universities funding, but opponents say it will cut it.
The Florida College System said it will see a $30.2 million loss in funding. In Jacksonville, Florida State College at Jacksonville could see millions eliminated from their budget and dozens of jobs cut.
Jacqueline Rudloff graduated from the Florida State College at Jacksonville in 2010.
“I’ll never forget the day that I was going to be in the program," Rudloff said. "It was all in the evenings and very geared towards me as a working adult.”
The state college lets people get certificates, their GED and other degrees. But the school could see major changes if the state’s new budget is approved.
“You have to look at what the ripple effects are when it comes to funding,” Rudloff said. “That sends a message that is far and wide and it depletes opportunities for people that would not otherwise have an avenue.”
FSCJ said it will see a $3 million loss in its base budget which could lead to up to 71 administrator, faculty, and staff positions being eliminated going forward.
Cuts that Rudloff said will hurt the state college that gives people a chance as part time or full time students. For her it was night and online classes while working, an opportunity she hopes will continue to be there for others.
"Now I’m an assistant vice president and counsel for a major firm in the financial services industry and I get to wake up every day being who I want to be and it’s started with this program,” Rudloff said.
The state budget is awaiting Gov. Rick Scott's signature.
He does have the option to veto the budget. If that happens, state lawmakers would be forced to meet and hash out a new budget before June 30 or come up with enough votes to override his veto.
