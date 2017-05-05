Florida lawmakers are sparring over the future of the state’s "stand your ground" law.

Some legislators want to shift the burden of proof to the prosecution in a "stand your ground" case. But Florida’s House of Representatives and Senate disagree on the exact level of proof that should be required.

With the legislative session ending, the bill could die if both sides don’t agree.

Corrine Brown: ‘Boyfriends' may have given her some of $142,000 in unexplained deposits

In Nassau County, many support changes to the state’s "stand your ground" law. Thirteen percent of adults have concealed weapons permits. That's more than any other county in Northeast Florida.

Allan Haney has had a permit for 15 years.

“Do you believe that the burden of proof should be on the state?” Action News Jax reporter Russell Colburn asked.

“Oh, absolutely,” Haney replied, “Because all I need to be able to say is 'I was in fear of my life,' and they ought to have to prove I wasn't.”

Action News Jax law and safety expert Dale Carson said the changes will make cases more difficult for prosecutors.

“There would have to be a hearing before a judge where it was determined by evidence presented only by the state that, in fact, this individual being charged with murder did not have the right to stand (his/her) ground,” Carson said.

Jacksonville Winn-Dixie laying off lead positions, employee says

Ron Davis' son, Jordan Davis, was gunned down by Michael Dunn five years ago.

Davis opposes the bill.

“'Stand your ground' laws, what they do is promote shooting first and asking questions later,” Davis said.

Davis and other critics of the bill say it will cost taxpayers a lot more money.

“The people that are pushing 'stand your ground,' they have no conscience,” Davis said. “The NRA is pushing it at the behest of the gun manufacturers, and all they care about is the bottom line, which is sales of guns, and protecting the people that are holding guns.”