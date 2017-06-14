UPDATES: House Majority Whip wounded in shooting in suburban D.C.

Florida Congressman Ron Desantis said Wednesday that he was at the scene of the Alexandra, Va. shooting before the shots rang out.

Desantis, who represents Florida's 6th district, says he had a “very strange” encounter in the parking lot with someone who wanted to know if they were "Republicans" or "Democrats" playing baseball.

Desantis was leaving the field with with Rep. Jeff Duncan with a man approached them.

"As I was getting into the car with Duncan, a guy came up to us and asked if it was Republicans or Democrats out there," Desantis told Fox News. "It was a little odd.

"He was not carrying anything at the time. There was no one that was obviously walking around with a rifle."

DeSantis said that Republican Majority Whip Steve Scalise was in the outfield practicing baseball with several aides when he left.

Desantis says he left the field around 7:10 a.m. The shooting happened around five minutes later.

Congressman Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the Republican House Majority Whip, was hit and badly injured, but "will fully recover," President Donald Trump said in a Tweet.

Rep. Roger Williams of Texas was also possibly hit and taken from the field on a stretcher.

The baseball players were preparing for a baseball game that was scheduled for Thursday.

