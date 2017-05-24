Florida man with Joker face tattoos accused of flashing gun at cars

A man with Joker facial tattoos and the green hair to match is accused of pointing a gun at cars in southwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday.

CBS Miami reported that police responded to a call about the man flashing a gun at cars near SW 104th Street and Hammocks Boulevard.

Police spotted and questioned Lawrence Sullivan, 29, who fit the description of the popular Batman nemesis. A police officer said he saw Sullivan walk from an apartment complex.

During a pat-down, the officer said he found a Smith & Wesson .380-caliber gun in Sullivan's pocket and arrested him.

Sullivan was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, CBS reported.

His facial tattoos were reminiscent of the iconic comic book antagonist. Sullivan had "Joker" tatted on his forehead and "Ha Ha Ha" scrawled under his eye.

Sullivan appeared Wednesday before a judge who set his bail at $5,000.