Florida man bitten on tongue by rattlesnake in Putnam County

A man was taken to the hospital after he was bitten on the tongue by a rattlesnake in Putnam County on Tuesday.

The man was flown to the hospital by helicopter after he was bitten at Airport Estates Road and Clark Road in Bostwick.

He is in critical condition, according to Putnam County Fire Rescue.

Action News Jax is working to learn more about what led to the snake bite.

