A Putnam County man was trying to kiss a rattlesnake when it bit him on the tongue, neighbors told Action News Jax.

Ron Reinold was flown to the hospital by helicopter in critical condition after he was bit by the rattlesnake on Tuesday.

Family said Reinold is doing much better Wednesday and is expected to survive.

UPDATE: Family tells @RussellANjax #Florida man bitten on tongue by rattlesnake yesterday in Putnam Co. was attempting to kiss the snake. pic.twitter.com/GyoD3mf2AU — Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) May 17, 2017

Charles Goff said he found the rattlesnake on Monday night. He said he knows how to handle snakes and put it in a tank.

He said his neighbors should not have been playing with the snake when Reinold was bit.

"The next morning before I got up, they were playing with the snake," Goff said. "One boy said, 'I'm going to kiss it in the mouth,' and the snake bit him in the face."

Goff said Reinold and another man were being irresponsible by playing with the snake.

"Ron was just acting silly, you know?" he said. "I guess he said he could kiss the devil and get away with it, but evidently he didn't."

Goff said he believes his neighbors let the snake go after it bit Reinold.

"So the snake is still out here running around somewhere," he said.

An expert told Action News Jax that the bite was likely very painful.

He said snakes are very active this time of year.