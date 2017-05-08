The Florida legislature finished its session without passing a bill on medical marijuana and how to implement Amendment 2.
The amendment was approved by more than 70 percent of voters in November, but still the House and Senate couldn’t come to an agreement on how to move forward with legalized medical marijuana.
The Department of Health estimates there is a need from about 500,000 patients.
Tonight on #actionnewsjax hear a Parkinson's patient's reaction to House & Senate not passing medical marijuana bill. https://t.co/X6AZZqk7Tx— Michael Yoshida (@MichaelANjax) May 9, 2017
RELATED: Corrine Brown's fate in hands of jury
Action News Jax spoke with a man who said politicians need to stop politicking and start worrying about the people who voted.
“It’s so unfair to patients to put us through all of this politicking when it’s really a medical issue,” said Lance deHaven-Smith, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2011. “Buttoning this shirt tonight was very difficult. There’s a lot of pain.”
After voters passed Amendment 2 legalizing medical marijuana, deHaven-Smith was hoping to add it to his treatment. But now he and others must wait after the state legislature failed to pass a bill creating rules and regulations.
“I just don’t think the legislators have any idea what people’s needs (are). They’re not thinking about the patients and what they’re going through,” deHaven-Smith said.
The problem: the Florida Senate and House couldn’t agree on how many licensed marijuana operators and dispensaries there should be across the state.
“I mean, we passed the amendment. It’s not like we didn’t pass it. They’re not asking you to rewrite federal law, they’re asking you to implement what the people said to do,” deHaven-Smith said.
The Florida Department of Health can still set regulations, but if that happens, it will likely take time -- a luxury Smith said he and others don’t have.
“I’m like condemned to this body and this body is failing and I’m trying to live a normal life," deHaven-Smith said.
West Mims wildfire spreads to 130,000 acres
Action News Jax received a statement from the Jacksonville chapter of Liberate Physician Centers.
“Liberate Physician Centers feels that if the Legislature truly had the spirit of the people and the voters in mind, they would have come to a compromise that was in the best interest of everyone while focusing on the patients as the number one objective.”
“As a taxpayer and a resident of Florida, I am totally dismayed that our elected officials could not get past their own political views to basically serve the people of Florida and instead failed all of us because they could not agree on how many dispensaries to allow,” said Melissa Blake.
Several counties and cities in Northeast Florida have put moratoriums on medical marijuana while they wait for guidance from the state. With the state not acting, that wait for rules and regulations will continue.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself