Florida judge rules against school on football game prayer

A federal judge has sided with the Florida High School Athletic Association in a dispute about whether a Christian school should have been allowed to offer a prayer over a stadium loudspeaker before a football championship game.

U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell on Wednesday rejected arguments by Tampa's Cambridge Christian School that the association --- which governs high-school sports in the state --- had violated free-speech and other constitutional rights by not allowing a prayer over the loudspeaker in 2015 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Honeywell, upholding a recommendation from a magistrate judge, said the association has procedures that include allowing a designated public-address announcer to use the loudspeaker for approved announcements. She wrote that it is “clear that if the prayer was offered by the public-address announcer, this would be viewed as an endorsement by the state, which would be impermissible.”

“Cambridge Christian argues that it never requested the public address announcer to give the prayer, but that it instead sought access to the loudspeaker so that a representative of either school could pray over the loudspeaker.” Honeywell wrote. “This, however, amounts to a request that the FHSAA open its loudspeaker, which otherwise is not accessible to private parties, to allow for prayer to be broadcast during a government controlled and hosted event. This would likewise be perceived as state endorsement of Cambridge Christian's religious message.”

The case stems from a December 2015 football championship game between Cambridge Christian and Jacksonville's University Christian School. Honeywell wrote that Cambridge Christian and University Christian gathered at mid-field before the game for a prayer, though it was not broadcast over the loudspeaker and was not audible to the crowd in the stands.

“As previously noted, the FHSAA did not prevent or discourage Cambridge Christian or the spectators at the stadium from praying, or from disseminating that prayer to all in attendance,” the 30-page ruling said. “Moreover, even if denial of access to the loudspeaker did burden a religious belief of Cambridge Christian, such a burden did not amount to a substantial one, but simply inconvenienced the belief, because Cambridge Christian was not denied alternate means of engaging in communal prayer.”

Cambridge Christian filed the lawsuit in September, alleging violations of the U.S. Constitution, the Florida Constitution and a state law known as the Florida Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

“By rejecting Cambridge Christian's request for pre-game prayer over the loudspeaker on the basis of its religious character and viewpoint, the FHSAA unlawfully prohibited Cambridge Christian's private religious speech and unreasonably burdened its right to freedom of speech and free exercise of religion,” the lawsuit said. “In so doing, the FHSAA violated Cambridge Christian's civil and religious rights under the United States and Florida Constitutions and the Florida Religious Freedom Restoration Act.”

Honeywell in October referred the case to Magistrate Judge Amanda Arnold Sansone, who filed a 36-page recommendation in February that said the case should be dismissed. In her ruling Wednesday, Honeywell left open the possibility that Cambridge could file a revised lawsuit, though she wrote that she “questions whether the deficiencies to its claims can be cured by amendment.”

 

    Former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday about his interactions with President Donald Trump, the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and the actions of former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Here is a timeline of the events that led to Thursday’s testimony: June 2013 President Barack Obama appoints Comey to head the FBI. He succeeds Robert Mueller.  August 2015 The FBI confirms it is investigating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she headed the State Department.  July 2, 2016 Clinton is interviewed by FBI agents for more than three hours. July 5, 2016 Comey holds a press conference to say that while he feels Clinton's handling of classified information was 'extremely careless,” he will not be recommending charges against Clinton. The next day, Attorney General Loretta Lynch announces that she accepts the FBI recommendation and will not bring charges against Clinton for mishandling confidential information. July 7, 2016 Comey appears before a House committee to defend his decision not to charge Clinton. Oct. 28, 2016 Days before the presidential election, Comey announces that more State Department emails have been discovered on the laptop of former New York Rep. Anthony Weiner. Weiner is married to Huma Abedin, a long-time Clinton aide. Comey says those emails are related to the investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server. Nov. 6, 2016 Comey announces that the emails have been reviewed and that while there are a few that had not been seen before, the decision not to prosecute Clinton stands. Nov. 8, 2016 Donald Trump wins the 2016 presidential election. Dec. 1, 2016 Flynn meets with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States, at Trump Tower.  Dec. 9, 2016 The Washington Post reports that the CIA believes the Russians were trying to help Trump win the election. In response, Trump issues a statement that criticizes the U.S. intelligence community after the Washington Post reports that the CIA believes the Russians tried to help Trump win the election Dec. 29, 2016 President Obama announces sanctions against Russian officials over the CIA report of meddling in the U.S. election. Later on that day, Flynn calls Kislyak about the sanctions. Jan. 6, 2017 Leaders of the U.S. intelligence community meet with President-elect Trump in Trump Towers. They tell him that Russia interfered with the election. Comey, according to a statement he released Wednesday, tells Trump about a Russian dossier containing sordid information allegedly about Trump. Comey tells Trump he is not being investigated as part of the Russian interference in the election. Jan. 27, 2017 Trump invites Comey to dinner at the White House. During that dinner, according to notes jotted down afterward by Comey, Trump tells him, “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty.” Feb. 13, 2017 Michael Flynn resigns as national security adviser. Different stories emerge about his resignation/firing. According to reports, Sally Yates, acting attorney general, had warned the White House Flynn could be blackmailed after he made misleading statements in public about meeting with Russian officials. The White House says Flynn was let go because he lied to Vice President Mike Flynn. Feb. 14, 2017 After the New York Times reports that member of Trump's campaign 'had repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials,' Comey goes to the White House for a meeting. During that meeting, according to a memo Comey said he made that evening, Trump tells him he hopes “you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. … He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.' Later, Comey asks Attorney General Jeff Sessions to prevent any future direct communication between him and the president. According to Comey’s statement, he does not tell Sessions about Trump’s request. March 2, 2017 Sessions recuses himself from any investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election a day after media reports show he met with Kislyak twice in 2016. . March 20, 2017 In a public House hearing, Comey confirms the FBI his agency is investigating allegations that members of Trump's campaign might have colluded with Russian officials. March 30, 2017 According to Comey’s statement, Trump calls him to ask him what could be done to “lift the cloud” of suspension about Russia.  April 11, 2017 Trump again calls Comey, telling him the Russian investigation is hampering his ability to do his job. May 3, 2017 Comey once again testifies before a Senate committee. He explains his reasoning behind the decision to reopen the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of an email server days before the 2016 election. During that testimony, he says “hundreds of thousands” of emails ended up on Weiner’s laptop. He says he won’t talk about the Russian interference with the election until the investigation is completed. May 9, 2017 That morning, the FBI corrects Comey’s testimony on how many emails involving Clinton were on Weiner’s laptop. Late in the afternoon, the White House announces Comey has been fired. Comey finds out via a television report while he is speaking to a group of FBI agents in Los Angeles. The White House says Comey is being fired, in part, over his handling of the email investigation. May 10, 2017 Trump meets with Russian diplomats in the White House, reportedly revealing sensitive information and slamming Comey as a “real nut job.” The next day he tells NBC News’ Lester Holt that Comey is “a grandstander,” and that the Bureau is in disarray because Comey is not respected by his agents. He went on to say the Russia investigation was on his mind when he considered firing Comey. May 16, 2017 News breaks that Trump asked Comey in February to end the investigation into Michael Flynn’s involvement with the Russians, and that Comey kept memos of meetings he had with Trump. May 17, 2017 The Justice Department announces that former FBI director Robert Mueller has been named as a special counsel to head-up the Russia investigation. May 22, 2017 After getting a subpoena from the Senate Intelligence Committee,, Flynn says he will invoke his 5th Amendment rights. June 1, 2017 The Senate Intelligence Committee announces that Comey would testify publicly and in a closed session on June 8. June 2, 2017 The White House says it isn’t sure if Trump will try to block Comey’s testimony using executive privilege. Three days later, on June 5, deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump will not block Comey from testifying. June 7, 2017  Comey releases his opening statement to the Senate Intelligence committee in advance of the June 8 hearing. In the statement, he details meetings and phone calls with the president and Trump's comments about Flynn and about when Comey will publicly announce that Trump is not being investigated. June 8, 2017 Comey is set to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee at 10 a.m. ET
    Former FBI Director James Comey is testifying today before the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, detailing his conversations with President Donald Trump about the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 elections. Here is the latest from Capitol Hill: 9:30 am – The Senate convenes. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell opens the session by taking the next procedural step to put the House-passed GOP health care bill on the calendar. It’s a reminder that there is more going on today on Capitol Hill other than the Comey hearing. 9:00 am – One hour before the hearing, the line for the public audience seats stretches down the halls of the Hart Senate Office building, around the corner and into the Dirksen Senate Office building. It is a mix of tourists, interns, Congressional staffers and other interested parties.  
    The Tulsa City Council approves a city budget for the new fiscal year. The Council approved the $826-million budget Wednesday, which includes about $270-million for the general fund. Documents tell us the new budget will hire 90 new police officers, the most ever first time hires. The budget will provide an academy to train 35 new firefighters. The budget includes money for 77-percent more mowing by city crews, controlling the grass and weed population.
    President Donald Trump’s son says his father’s critics are “not even people.” Eric Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday that he's 'never seen hatred like this' and 'morals have flown out the window' when it comes to attacks against his father.   Eric Trump took special aim at the Democratic Party, which he says is 'imploding.' He calls Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez 'a total wackjob.' Trump says Democrats 'have no message of their own' and are trying to obstruct 'a great man' in his father and his family.   In a statement Wednesday, Perez responded: 'Democrats are people. So are Muslims, immigrants, women, people with pre-existing conditions, and everyone else Trump is hurting.'   Eric Trump and his brother, Donald Jr., are running the family company with their father in the White House.
    A Tulsa mother was taken into custody on Wednesday, after her 2-year-old son reportedly suffered third-degree burns over 15 percent of his body.  Swelky Suazo told investigators she had boiled water and placed the pot on the floor, so her children could bathe.  While she wasn't looking, the boy got into the pot and couldn’t get out.   One parent we spoke to summed up Suazo.  “Honestly, people like that make my skin crawl,” the parent said.   The residence reportedly didn't have hot water.  Doctors don't believe her story, claiming the burns did not have any splash patterns, therefore they do not seem accidental. KRMG's told the child will need skin grafts.
