Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
82°
H 81
L 67

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
82°
Broken Clouds
H 81° L 67°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 81° L 67°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    68°
    Morning
    Mostly Cloudy. H 81° L 67°
  • windy-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Afternoon
    Sunny / Wind. H 87° L 67°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

News
Florida deputies warn of 'legal weed' scam
Close

Florida deputies warn of 'legal weed' scam

Florida deputies warn of 'legal weed' scam
Flagler County deputies are warning people not to fall for a new scam targeting people who want to purchase medical marijuana.

Florida deputies warn of 'legal weed' scam

By: Brittney Donovan News | WFOX
Updated:

Deputies are warning about a new scam targeting people who want to purchase medical marijuana in Florida.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted a warning about someone selling licenses for "legal weed" after several signs were posted around Palm Coast.

The signs read: "Legal weed. Office visit $199."

It also provides a phone number.

Deputies said the person answering the call tells the caller they can issue a license to legally purchase medical marijuana. 

They ask for your credit card and driver’s license information to issue you a license.

Deputies are reminding people that a license is not required to legally obtain medical marijuana, but you do need a valid prescription. 

“Don’t be taken in with the hope of getting medical marijuana.  The only thing you will get is the loss of your money; this is truly “smoke and mirrors,” Sheriff Staly said.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Man shot in the chest during home invasion
    Man shot in the chest during home invasion
    Police are interviewing witnesses after a Claremore man was shot while trying to stop three masked men breaking into his home. Investigators were called to the home on S. Maryland Ave. around 2:30 Monday morning. The victim, 22-year-old Dakota Rex, died at the scene. His three roommates were also home at the time of the robbery. The OSBI and Rogers County DA's office are assisting in the investigation.
  • Video: High school bully body slammed by ‘victim’
    Video: High school bully body slammed by ‘victim’
    A 26-second video of a bully getting a taste of his own medicine is racking up thousands of views online. The video shows a student in a black shirt following another down the hallway at school. The audio is hard to make out but something about Snapchat can be heard. As the kid in the blue backpack keeps walking, the bully steps in front of him and throws the first punch.Big mistake. A crowd gathers around the two when all of a sudden the ‘victim’ picks up the bully and body slams him to the ground before pummelling him. “That’s what happens when you talk sh**,” says one person in the background. The video shows the boy who threw the first punch motionless on the ground. It’s unclear the extent of his injuries. According to the Daily Mail, it’s unknown where the incident took place but it’s believed to be in the U.S. Most viewers are praising the kid for standing up for himself.“ Love to see a bully get nailed. Good job,” says one viewer. User dwhite says, “It’s a good lesson for others who might be bullying. CAUTION: Video contains graphic language.
  • Olympic gymnast voted off Dancing with the Stars
    Olympic gymnast voted off Dancing with the Stars
    Team USA will not repeat as 'Dancing with the Stars' champions after Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles was eliminated from the reality competition despite perfect scores for her two dances during Monday night's performance. Judges were visibly shocked following host Tom Bergeron's announcement that Biles and dance partner Sasha Farber finished last in fan voting. Biles was gracious afterward, saying she learned a lot about herself and planned to return for next week's finale. She was hoping to follow in the footsteps of Olympic teammate Laurie Hernandez, who won the Mirrorball Trophy last season. Biles' elimination leaves former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross, NFL free agent Rashad Jennings and Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei in the running for the crown at the finale.
  • White House: “wholly appropriate” for Trump to share intelligence with Russian officials
    White House: “wholly appropriate” for Trump to share intelligence with Russian officials
    The White House National Security Adviser on Tuesday defended President Donald Trump’s move to share intelligence with Russian diplomats in a meeting last week, saying the move was “wholly appropriate,” though adviser H.R. McMaster acknowledged that Mr. Trump did not know the source of the information he passed on. “It is wholly appropriate for the President to share whatever information he thinks is necessary to advance the security of the American people,” McMaster told reporters. Sticking by his assessment of a Washington Post story from last night – “the premise of that article is false” – as McMaster repeatedly said the President’s discussion with the Russian Foreign Minister about terrorist threats posed by the Islamic State was appropriate. McMaster: 'What the President discussed with the foreign minister was wholly appropriate to that conversation' https://t.co/CwMoqQtj1l — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 16, 2017 McMaster also emphasized a point made earlier in the day by the President, once more criticizing leaks from within the Trump Administration and the Intelligence Community. “Our national security has been put at risk by those violating confidentiality,” McMaster told reporters. McMaster: President Trump made the decision to share the information 'in the context of the conversation' https://t.co/6QNDCeiInf — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 16, 2017 On Capitol Hill, the latest big story involving the President was not wearing well with some Republicans. “The reports that the President shared sensitive intelligence with Russian officials are deeply disturbing,” said Sen. John McCain (R-AZ). Democrats did their best to pile on as well. “This President is creating chaos,” said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY). Earlier in the day, the President had acknowledged sharing information with the Russians, but he did not specifically say that press stories were false – or use one of his preferred terms – ‘fake news.’ As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017 …to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017 As concern mounted on Capitol Hill, it was announced that the CIA Director would brief lawmakers tonight on the matter.
  • Police officers support prom-bound teen who lost police father in line of duty
    Police officers support prom-bound teen who lost police father in line of duty
    A group of police officers made sure a teen had a prom night she’ll never forget after losing her father in the line of duty. In 2013, Officer Rod Lee Bradway, of Indianapolis, was fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call. His actions saved the lives of a mother and her baby. >> Read more trending news The Indianapolis Star reported May 6 that earlier this month, Officer Bradway’s daughter, Sierra Bradway, attended prom and wanted to make her dad a part of the special night. She and her date planned to stop by her father’s grave site to snap a few photos before heading off to the dance. Related: After losing comrade in line of duty, officers step up to protect his baby girl  But when Sierra and her date, Brock Spayd, arrived, they were greeted by dozens of police officers who came to support Sierra. According to CNN, Brock’s mother is a captain at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. When she heard about Sierra’s pre-prom plan, she called upon other officers in the area to make it even more special. “There were a lot of laughs, some tears, but most importantly, there was love,” the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a video shared on Facebook. IMPD video from the day can be watched below.
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.