Florida deputies warn of 'legal weed' scam

Deputies are warning about a new scam targeting people who want to purchase medical marijuana in Florida.
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted a warning about someone selling licenses for "legal weed" after several signs were posted around Palm Coast.
The signs read: "Legal weed. Office visit $199."
It also provides a phone number.
Deputies said the person answering the call tells the caller they can issue a license to legally purchase medical marijuana.
.@FlaglerSheriff is warning people not to fall for this 'legal weed' scam after signs popped up all over #Florida https://t.co/dDlZtlHNim pic.twitter.com/nSIHs0XvVz— Brittney Donovan (@brittneydonovan) May 16, 2017
They ask for your credit card and driver’s license information to issue you a license.
Deputies are reminding people that a license is not required to legally obtain medical marijuana, but you do need a valid prescription.
“Don’t be taken in with the hope of getting medical marijuana. The only thing you will get is the loss of your money; this is truly “smoke and mirrors,” Sheriff Staly said.
.@ActionNewsJax viewers sent us photos of the signs in Duval and St. Johns County. https://t.co/dDlZtlHNim pic.twitter.com/rqvvFzVvtB— Brittney Donovan (@brittneydonovan) May 16, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself