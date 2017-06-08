First Ozone Alert of 2017 today

What you need to know:
- Today is the first Ozone Alert of 2017. Warm temperatures and calm winds will keep pollutants near the ground.
- Avoid: Lawn work with gas powered equipment, filling up the gas tank and try to carpool if possible!
- Temperatures will slowly warm over the next few days with increasing humidity by Friday and the weekend.
- 90s are expected to return by Saturday with heat index numbers near 100 at times!
- Stay hydrated if you are heading to Tulsa Tough or any outdoor plans.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself