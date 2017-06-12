As the family of Scott Bowman gathers for his funeral visitation, his widow is demanding answers.

Action News Jax aired an interview with Bowman’s fiancée Friday, two days after he was gunned down in his home by a complete stranger.

Bowman and his fiancée Chelsea responded to a Facebook ad from a man who claimed he was giving away a dog — a dog he insisted on delivering to Bowman’s home.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it’s still investigating the shooting, which happened in front of Bowman’s two children. The children ran to a neighbor’s home for help.

There has been no arrest in the case, and that has angered Chelsea Bowman. Chelsea Bowman was Scott Bowman’s ex-wife, but she says they had made plans to remarry.

Bowman said when the man brought the dog to the house, he came inside and overstayed his welcome. She says when they dropped hints for the man to leave, things turned violent, and Bowman was shot and killed during a fight for a gun.

Neighbors told Action News Jax that the shooting happened after an argument, and that's when the victim’s kids ran across the street for help.

"They were just terrified and just kept repeating, 'My dad, there’s blood everywhere,'” neighbor Julie Wood said.

“I’ve lost everything,” Chelsea Bowman said Monday. “I want to know why this guy is not behind bars. Why he’s still allowed on the streets."

“He’s a homicidal maniac. It was a brutal, cold-blooded murder in front of my children and my self.”

Action News Jax reached out to JSO to find out if an arrest has been made, and if not, why. They said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Action News Jax went to the home of the suspect, but he had no trespassing signs posted. Bowman says the man was still at the scene when JSO arrived, and he told them he was involved.

In the meantime, Bowman says the visitation and memorial for Scott will be difficult.

“My children have to go kiss him and I have to go kiss him,” Chelsea Bowman said. “I have to go say goodbye [and] so does his mother, his brother, his dad, his other son.

“This isn’t fair.”