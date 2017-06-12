Quick facts:

A local community is using federal funds to move people out of harm's way just two years after the death of a fire captain during area flooding.

The city of Claremore has been awarded a FEMA grant of to make some changes that may save both homes and lives.

The money will help relocate neighborhoods on Robin Road and Archer Court.

Officials say crews will tear down homes and update water drainage systems.

The FEMA money will reportedly cover 75 percent of the funds needed to buy seven properties there.

Officials say they plan to put park space there.

This comes just two years after Captain Jason Farley died as the result of flooding in the area.

The city says the changes should take between three and four years to complete.