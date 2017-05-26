The Food and Drug Administration says Americans unwittingly eat insects all the time and it is perfectly OK.

The FDA allows for certain levels of bugs and other contaminants in food because insects do not generally pose a health risk.

Here are a few things the FDA allows:

-Pasta can contain up to 225 insect fragments.

-A cup of raisins can have up to 33 fly eggs.



-Spinach can have up to 50 aphids or plant lice per 100 grams.

-One can of mushrooms is allowed to have 9 maggots and 74 mites.

All that may be hard to believe, so click here to check out the agency's bug friendly list for yourself.