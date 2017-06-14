FBI seeks information about Virginia shooting suspect

Quick Facts:

UPDATE: President Trump announced the shooter has died; he was identified as James Hodgkinson- read more about James Hodgkinson HERE

Scalise's office released a statement, scroll down to read

Rep. Steve Scalise, a staffer for Rep. Roger Williams and capitol officers were shot

The shooting happened just after 7 a.m. at a ballpark in Alexandria, Virginia

The shooting suspect was hospitalized after a shootout with police

The FBI has taken over

Scalise was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

FBI officials said Wednesday evening they are seeking the public's help in gathering information about Hodgkinson.

Law enforcement just outside the US capitol began investigation Wednesday morning after a shooting at a congressional baseball practice.

Alexandria Police chief Michael Brown said they received a call around 7:09 a.m. of an active shooter at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park.

WATCH: Rand Paul, Mo Brooks recall chilling details of shooting at GOP baseball practice

Between 15-25 people were at a baseball field, practicing for an annual baseball game scheduled Thursday. Representatives Steve Scalise and a staffer for Rep. Roger Williams were both shot, according to police, along with capitol police serving as security detail to the congressmen.

Scalise was reportedly stabilized and headed to surgery. No other information has been released about victims.

Nearly 2 hours after the shooting, Scalise's office released a statement:

"This morning at a practice for the Congressional Baseball Game, Whip Scalise was shot in the hip. He was transported to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where he is currently undergoing surgery. He is in stable condition. "Prior to entering surgery, the Whip was in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone. He is grateful for the brave actions of US Capitol Police, first responders and colleagues."

Witnesses claim the gunman asked about the people on the field before the shooting.

The gunman, later identified as James T. Hodgkinson, died of injuries after a shootout with police.

It was revealed Hodgkinson was a former volunteer with Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign.

Upon learning that information, Sanders released a statement:

"I am sickened by this despicable act. Let me be as clear as I can be. Violence of any kid is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms. Real change can only come about through nonviolent action, and anything else runs against our most deeply held American values. "My hopes and prayers are that Representative Scalise, congressional staff and the Capitol Police Officers who were wounded make a quick and full recovery. I also want to thank the Capitol Police for their heroic actions to prevent further harm."

Scalise is the first member of congress to be shot since Gabby Giffords was shot in the head in 2011.

The White House issued a statement from President Trump: Others on Capitol Hill issued statements via social media.

President Donald Trump sent a statement about the shooting:

The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.

Other congressional leaders sent out their thoughts via social media: [View the story "Rep. Steve Scalise Shot" on Storify]

Victims are being hospitalized.

The FBI announced Wednesday evening they are seeking the public's help in gathering more information Hodgkinson.

If you have any information concerning this individual, please contact the FBI's Washington, D.C. Field Office at 202-278-2000 or call 1-800-CALL-FBI and select option 1. You may also contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

FOX23 checked the team roster- nobody from Oklahoma appears to be part of the team.

The team was practicing for a 108-year-old traditional, bipartisan game between Senators and Congressmen as a fundraiser for DC charities.

All house activity has been canceled for the day, except the House Foreign Affairs Committee's hearing with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

