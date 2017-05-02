The family of a 12-year-old girl who was shot in the head at a sleepover is questioning whether there was enough supervision.

It happened inside on Sunday morning inside a home on Willow Branch Avenue in Lackawanna.

RaMya Eunice was shot in the head and is in critical condition at UF Health Jacksonville. Her family told Action News Jax she’s on life support, but doctors are not giving up on her.

The family said an 11-year-old boy shot her after allegedly finding a gun inside an abandoned house nearby.

The police report shows there were at least eight witnesses, including children.

The family of the little girl said the incident could’ve been avoided.

“The only thing we're hoping right now is for RaMya to pull through, hopefully, but God is able so we leave it in His hands and we'll go from there,” said RaMya’s great-aunt Harriet McNeal.

Right now, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is not confirming the identity of the shooter.