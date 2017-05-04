Fallin digs at House over early weekend in budget crisis

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Mary Fallin wants the Oklahoma legislature to get moving.
The House of Representatives adjourned for the weekend at 10:55 a.m. Thursday.
Amid budget concerns for school districts and the state overall, many are critical of the Oklahoma legislature.
Financial problems have schools holding off on their own budgets, while ODOT suspended projects.
It seems the Oklahoma state governor has joined the chorus.
The House just adjourned at 10:55am for the weekend.
We have left 11 days to fix the budget.
— Governor Mary Fallin (@GovMaryFallin) May 4, 2017
@GovMaryFallin Good to know our paid representatives are working so hard on our behalf. #Passaplan— Beth S (@epsullins) May 4, 2017
@GovMaryFallin cut legislative pay and increasing funding to education :)— Ayla (@AylaDelso) May 4, 2017
@GovMaryFallin The Speaker didn't see your car in the parking lot when he left at midnight last night— OKHouseGOP (@GOPHouseOK) May 4, 2017
