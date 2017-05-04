Listen Live
clear-day Created with Sketch.
71°
H 84°
L 55°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day Created with Sketch.
71°
Clear
H 84° L 55°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    71°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 84° L 55°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 84° L 55°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    56°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 85° L 58°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

News
Fallin digs at House over early weekend in budget crisis
Close

Fallin digs at House over early weekend in budget crisis

Fallin digs at House over early weekend in budget crisis

Fallin digs at House over early weekend in budget crisis

Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -  Mary Fallin wants the Oklahoma legislature to get moving. 

The House of Representatives adjourned for the weekend at 10:55 a.m. Thursday. 

Amid budget concerns for school districts and the state overall, many are critical of the Oklahoma legislature. 

Financial problems have schools holding off on their own budgets, while ODOT suspended projects. 

READ MORE: 

It seems the Oklahoma state governor has joined the chorus. 

 

Responses seemed to agree with Gov. Mary Fallin: 
 
House Republicans fired back through Twitter later Thursday evening:
 
 
Stay with FOX23 for the latest from the Oklahoma legislature. 
 
 
 

Trending Now on FOX23.com

Trending Video

Local chiropractor saves woman, grandchild after crash into Sahoma Lake

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Tulsa has first GoFundMe fraud arrest
    Tulsa has first GoFundMe fraud arrest
    Tulsa police made their first arrest for GoFundMe fraud this week. KRMG's told Tonya Gordon started a GoFundMe page for Ron David, who suffered a heart attack in December and had quadruple bypass surgery. Unfortunately, David tells us he hasn’t seen a dime of the nearly $2,000 that was raised. “Later we found out that money was gone before I woke up from a coma,” David said.  There is some good news for David.   The company released a statement reading in part:  “It’s important to remember that misuse is extremely rare on our platform. Campaigns with misuse make up less than one tenth of one percent of all campaigns. With that said, there are unfortunate and rare instances where people create campaigns with the intention to take advantage of others’ generosity. In this case, we’ll ensure Mr. David receives the money raised on his behalf.” - Spokesman Bobby Whithorne Gordon has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.  
  • 19-year-old fatally shot in Tulsa
    19-year-old fatally shot in Tulsa
    Tulsa detectives are investigating a fatal shooting Friday night near East Admiral and North Lewis. The incident happened around 8:05 p.m. So far, a motive for the shooting hasn’t been released.  Investigators have reported a 19-year-old victim was shot multiple times. “You can almost guarantee that this thing won’t be a who done it,” police said.  “There may be a reason for what happened.  The sooner you give that reason to us, the quicker we can start working.” So far, a description of the suspect hasn't been released. Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
  • Sand Springs residents report seeing monkey
    Sand Springs residents report seeing monkey
    Neighbors living near West 10th and North Wilson Avenue in Sand Springs have been dealing with some monkey business this week...literally. There have been at least five reports of people either seeing or hearing a monkey near their homes. One woman tells us this is just bananas. “It scared the tar out of me,” one witness said.  “It was a pretty good sized monkey.” So far, there has been no photographic evidence of the monkey.  If you do see this monkey, make sure to email KRMG pictures.  
  • Always Dreaming about politics at the Kentucky Derby
    As fans get ready for the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky, while the race itself may be a welcome departure from the daily drumbeat of politics in the U.S., there is certainly a political flavor in the stands, especially from the Bluegrass State. For Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, being at Churchill Downs on the first Saturday in May is a mandatory destination, even though McConnell might not strike many on Capitol Hill as someone who will be at the $50 window. Fellow Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has also been a frequent attendee, attracting a lot of attention a few years ago when Rupert Murdoch was Paul’s guest in Louisville. Paul’s advice is simple: Rand Paul's advice for the Kentucky Derby: 'Bet lots of money.' pic.twitter.com/bf19JO0JPO — Cheryl (@HoldingOn2Stars) April 30, 2016 But while Senators, Congressmen, mayors and Governors might make the trek to Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby, U.S. Presidents usually do not. In fact, the only sitting President to attend the Kentucky Derby was Richard Nixon in 1969. Nixon was 1st sitting POTUS to attend #KentuckyDerby, 1969, with future President Reagan & their wives: #AP pic.twitter.com/cYDrkQQNbz — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) May 7, 2016 The next year in 1970, Rolling Stone writer Hunter S. Thompson brought his own style of Gonzo Journalism to Louisville, mixing talk of Black Panthers, Vietnam, Barry Goldwater, Colonel Sanders – and of course – Nixon, as well. The Kentucky Derby is Decadent and Depraved – Thompson’s unparalleled dive into Derby weekend is simply mandatory reading – whether you like horses, politics, or neither. “Along with the politicians, society belles and local captains of commerce, every half-mad dingbat who ever had any pretensions to anything at all within five hundred miles of Louisville will show up there to get strutting drunk and slap a lot of backs and generally make himself obvious,” Thompson wrote. I’ve been lucky enough to go to Churchill Downs several times for both the Kentucky Derby and the Breeder’s Cup – it’s an enjoyable day, especially if you cash a few tickets along the way. On one of my visits, I ran into then Sen. Wendell Ford, who served both as a Governor of Kentucky, and then for four terms in the U.S. Senate. On race day, I was down in the lobby of my hotel getting the newspaper, and there was Ford, working the hallways and greeting people, all smiles as he recognized me from the halls of Congress. He made it clear that he wanted to make sure I had a good time that day. “I just got one piece of advice for you,” Ford said, leaning in to emphasize his words, like a Quarterback calling a big play late in the game. “Get it on, son!” Ford said with a big smile. “Git it on!” Who am I picking on Saturday? I’ll take the #5 horse, Always Dreaming.  
  • Chris Rock admits he cheated on his wife
    Chris Rock admits he cheated on his wife
    Chris Rock is talking about his failed marriage in a new interview with Rolling Stone magazine. The standup comedian and actor admits that he cheated on his wife with three different women, one of whom is a fellow celebrity, although he apparently didn’t identify the woman. Rock is currently performing his first standup comedy tour in nine years, which was in Tulsa a few weeks ago. You can read more from the Rolling Stone interview here.
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.