Fallen Collinsville soldier being brought home

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- A Collinsville soldier killed overseas is being brought back home Wednesday night.
- According to city officials, Michael Jack will be taken to Reynolds Funeral Home after landing at Tulsa International Airport around 9:45 p.m.
- According to Jack's obituary, he died suddenly while at home on Fort Campbell in Kentucky.
- The city asked residents in a Facebook post to show support for Jack by lining up along Main Street as he is escorted by multiple law enforcement agencies.
- FOX23 is working to learn more about Jack and will share updates here.
