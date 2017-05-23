TULSA, Okla. - Quick facts:
- Dr. Ron Thrasher oversees the forensic psychology program at Oklahoma State University.
- He shed light into the minds of terrorists.
- The explanation comes after a deadly attack in the United Kingdom that killed more than 20 people.
An expert from Oklahoma State University is shedding light into the minds of terrorists after a deadly attack in Manchester, United Kingdom, left more than 20 people dead Monday.
Dr. Ron Thrasher says the mission behind a terrorist is to create terror and fear into individuals.
He says experts don’t foresee the kind of terrorism like the Manchester Arena attack slowing down any time soon.
Thrasher says it isn’t just one factor that causes someone to become a suicide bomber. He says a number of elements, like sociology, psychology and deviant behavior, play a role.
He says most terrorists aren’t a typical psychopath.
He says a lot of their ideologies are obtained through some type of social communication, such as social media, meetings or phone calls.
According to Thrasher, terrorists often preplan their attacks. He says they go to sites beforehand to study them before bombings take place.
Trending Now on FOX23
- Manchester Explosion: What We Know
- Late-night deal could add millions to education budget
- Divers find five cars submerged at the bottom of Nowata County rock quarry
- Megachurch pastors Joel and Victoria Osteen criticized for throwing ‘Hook ‘Em' hand sign
Civilians can protect themselves by being vigilant, if they noticed that someone they know is making terroristic like comments they should take it seriously and report it to the police.
The Manchester bombing is the fourth deadliest attack in Western Europe.
Thrasher oversees the forensic psychology program at Oklahoma State University.
He has more than 30 years in law enforcement and holds a doctoral degree in social psychology focusing on crime and deviant behavior.
Trending Video
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself