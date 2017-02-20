An Evening With Fox News Radio’s Todd Starnes

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 2:10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017
You can RSVP to attend the Book Launch Reception with Todd Starnes HERE
Join KRMG and Oklahoma Wesleyan University as we welcome Fox News Radio host Todd Starnes for the launch of his book, The Deplorables' Guide to Making America Great Again.
About The Book:
In The Deplorables' Guide to Making America Great Again, Fox News Radio host Todd Starnes reports from the front lines of the culture war in America and provides insights on what you can do to bring about real and lasting change in our nation.
We've told Washington enough is enough, and we want to change the course of the country. President Obama called us bitter. Hillary Clinton called us irredeemable. The mainstream media called us backwater bigots. We were mocked by Hollywood and dismissed by academics. We were marginalized by the media - bullied and belittled by sex and gender revolutionaries. With the election of Donald Trump, the American people have spoken.
About Todd Starnes
Starnes is the host of Fox News and Commentary, heard daily on the Fox News Radio network. Throughout his journalism career, Starnes has covered a number of high-profile stories – taking him from Wall Street to the White House. In his new book, Starnes “reports from the front lines of the culture war in America” and shares thoughts on what individuals can do to bring “real and lasting change” to the nation.
