2 of 4 escaped inmates found in Pottawatomie County

- UPDATE: Around 2 a.m., FOX23 confirmed 2 of the inmates were arrested in Pottawatomie County
- Rogers County searched for four escaped inmates from Lincoln County Tuesday.
- The inmates, including a man charged with murder, escaped through the jail ventilation system Monday.
- Someone reportedly recognized the inmates in Rogers County.
Rogers County officials say deputies searched for four escaped inmates from Lincoln County Tuesday.
The search came after a witness reportedly thought they saw the escapees near Catoosa.
Deputies say a resident saw people who appeared to be the escaped inmates staying in an area home after their vehicle broke down.
Deputies initially took a woman and child out of the house, but they believed there were multiple other people in the home.
Investigators say they had multiple reports of two men walking in the area.
Four men and one women were brought out of the home in handcuffs Tuesday afternoon.
U.S. Marshals say they have joined the hunt for the inmates. They say those brought out of the Rogers County home were not the escaped inmates.
The men will be released, but law enforcement says the woman will go into custody on unrelated felony warrants.
Law enforcement no longer think the inmates are in Rogers County.
The four inmates, including a man charged with murder, escaped through the jail's ventilation system Monday.
Early Wednesday morning, FOX23 learned two of the inmates were found in Pottawatomie County. Law enforcement believes the other two could be in the area.
