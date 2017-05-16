EPA presents plan to clean hazardous site in Jacksonville

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is working on a plan to clean up a hazardous site that was shut down nearly a decade ago.

The Fairfax Street Wood Treaters site was added to the superfund priorities list and according to the Florida Department of Health report, the arsenic in the soil could lead to skin cancer.

For more than eight years, Lorenzo Davis worked at the Fairfax Street facility, moving lumber covered with chemicals.

A hazardous site sits just feet away from homes & an elementary school. The EPA is meeting with concerned residents tonight @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/gMMQ8e7PWw — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) May 16, 2017

Former employees of the wood treaters site are asking for justice after being exposed to toxins for years @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/HNxUiQuubR — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) May 16, 2017

"Because they didn't let us know about the chemicals, we have to suffer," Davis said.

Davis said he has been suffering from health problems.

"Now I’ve been dealing with this, with feet problems, all kinds of illnesses and a rash breaking out," Davis said.

The site ended up shutting down in 2010 after the company, which used chemicals to make pressure-treated wood, went bankrupt. That’s when the EPA got involved with the Florida Department of Health and deemed the land a hazardous waste site.

"My wife tells me 'Take off those dirty socks and put them outside,' and in two days, they rotted away," Davis said.

On Tuesday night, the EPA presented a proposed cleanup plan to people who live in the area.

"It's so hard to know what you're dealing with in the air," neighbor Deborah Davis said.

The 12.5 acre contaminated site was added to the Superfund National Priorities list in 2013 @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/n0PeZeZSQ7 — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) May 16, 2017

Dozens of people are waiting to hear the EPA's latest plan to clean up the area @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/zsZEnawKFk — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) May 16, 2017

Davis moved just feet away from the site recently and she said she has been experiencing severe headaches and dizziness.

"It was to the point where I was in the hospital last week from major stomach pain,” Davis said.

The proposed plan is for it to be long-term effective and once the EPA gets funding, everything will be cleared out and disposed of offsite.

"I’m hoping that they clean it up without hurting any more people," former employee Loameshia Smith-Hayes said.

The EPA is in a public comment period until the end of May and the goal is to have a plan in place to clean the site by July.