YouTube launches cable-free live streaming TV service

Updated: 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 | Posted: 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017
By Fiza Pirani
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Not into traditional cable television? YouTube’s new live streaming TV service may be for you.
The company made the product announcement Tuesday afternoon, unveiling a live service with all four major networks—FOX, NBC, CBS and ABC—and dozens of other big cable channels for $35 a month, according to the YouTube blog.
The $35 monthly membership for YouTube TV comes with six accounts, each with its own personal DVR with no storage limits. Members can watch up to three concurrent streams at a time.
Subscribers will also have access to YouTube Red Original series and movies and a cloud DVR with no storage limits, meaning you’ll be able to record as much live TV as you want without worrying about running out of storage.
According to The Verge, popular channels like Comedy Central, MTV, CNN, TBS or TNT aren’t included.
And while Showtime is listed as an add-on option, HBO isn’t.
YouTube TV will probably have some competition, The Verge reported. Companies like Hulu and Apple have also reportedly been planning to launch their own streaming services.
The service will be available soon in the nation’s largest markets and will ultimately expand to more cities. You can sign up to find out when the service will be launching near you at tv.youtube.com.
