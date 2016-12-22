WWE star Chyna's cause of death revealed

By Kelcie Willis

Months after former pro wrestler Chyna's death in April, her cause of death has been revealed.

According to an autopsy report obtained by E! News, the WWE star died of a combination of prescription drugs and alcohol.

Chyna, whose real name was Joan Marie Laurer, had traces of painkillers Oxycodone and Oxymorphone, Nordiazepam, a muscle relaxant, anti-anxiety medication Valium, Temazepam to treat insomnia and alcohol in her system, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office's autopsy report.

Chyna was 46 years old.