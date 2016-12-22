WWE star Chyna's cause of death revealed

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 6:44 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 | Posted: 6:44 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LOS ANGELES —
Months after former pro wrestler Chyna's death in April, her cause of death has been revealed.
According to an autopsy report obtained by E! News, the WWE star died of a combination of prescription drugs and alcohol.
Chyna, whose real name was Joan Marie Laurer, had traces of painkillers Oxycodone and Oxymorphone, Nordiazepam, a muscle relaxant, anti-anxiety medication Valium, Temazepam to treat insomnia and alcohol in her system, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office's autopsy report.
Chyna was 46 years old.
