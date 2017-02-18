Wrestler Ivan Koloff, known as 'The Russian Bear,' dies at 74

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 11:04 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
World Wrestling Entertainment star Ivan Koloff has died at the age of 74.
WWE announced the news on Twitter.
">February 18, 2017
BREAKING: WWE is saddened to learn that Ivan Koloff has passed away at age 74.
Koloff, nicknamed "The Russian Bear," was a rival of star wrestler Bruno Sammartino, and the two had many memorable moments in the ring.
Koloff suffered from liver disease, according to his daughter, Rachel Marley. She started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for medical expenses and encourage fans to send cards and prayers.
Hulk Hogan posted his condolences on Twitter, saying that it had been a rough week for the wrestling community. George "The Animal" Steele and Chavo Guerrero Sr. also died recently.
