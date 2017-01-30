The Netflix show “Stranger Things” won a Screen Actors Guild Award for best ensemble cast in a drama Sunday night.

But folks who are seeking something more amusing got it courtesy of star Winona Ryder, who went through a range of goofy facial expressions as co-star David Harbour gave an inspiring victory speech:

">January 30, 2017

">January 30, 2017

">January 30, 2017

">January 30, 2017

Here is Harbour’s speech:

“In light of everything that’s going on in the world today, it’s difficult to celebrate the already-celebrated Stranger Things, but this award from you who take your craft seriously and earnestly believe, like me, that great acting can change the world.”

“It is a call to arms from our fellow craftsmen and women to go deeper, and through our art to battle against fear, self-centeredness and exclusivity of our predominantly narcissistic culture and through our craft to cultivate a more empathetic and understanding society,” he said, “by revealing intimate truths that serve as a forceful reminder to folks that when they feel broken and afraid and tired, they are not alone. We are united in that we are all human beings and we are all together on this horrible, painful, joyous, exciting and mysterious ride that is being alive.”

“Now, as we act in the continuing narrative of Stranger Things, we 1983 midwesterners will repel bullies, we will shelter freaks and outcasts, those who have no home. We will get past the lies, we will hunt monsters. And when we are at a loss amidst the hypocrisy and the casual violence of certain individuals and institutions. We will, as per Chief Jim Hopper, punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy the weak, the disenfranchised and the marginalized!”