Updated: 7:50 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | Posted: 7:50 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017

Willie Nelson cancels weekend shows in Las Vegas, expected to return next week

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 16: Willie Nelson (pictured) canceled two of five shows in Las Vegas shows due to illness. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Essential Broadcast Media)

By Peter Blackstock

Austin American-Statesman

Willie Nelson has canceled Saturday and Sunday performances at Las Vegas resort The Venetian, but is still scheduled to perform three shows at the venue next week, The Associated Press reported Thursday.

Nelson publicist Elaine Schock reportedly confirmed the weekend cancellations, saying Nelson has a bad cold. Scheduled performances on Feb. 1, Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 at The Venetian Las Vegas remain on the books.

Nelson’s upcoming itinerary includes a few more southwest dates before a Feb. 16 rodeo concert in San Antonio, Texas.

Nelson has a new album due out in April titled "God’s Problem Child."

 
 

