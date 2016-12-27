'Watership Down' author Richard Adams dead at 96

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 5:46 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 | Posted: 5:47 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Richard Adams, writer of acclaimed children's fiction book "Watership Down" has died, BBC News reported. He was 96 years old.
Adams' daughter, Juliet Johnson, said her father, who had been "ailing for some time," died peacefully Christmas Eve.
Richard George Adams was born May 9, 1920. His signature book about a group of rabbits searching for a new home as theirs is destroyed was first published in Britain in 1972 when Adams was 52. The New York Times reported that it was praised by critics.
The novel was published in 1974 in America, but received mixed reviews at the time.
Adam's book was turned into an animated film in 1978. The original story was first told by Adams to his children on a road trip.
Other works by Adams include 1977's "The Plague Dogs," 1988's "Traveller," and a follow up to "Watership Down" called "Tales From Watership Down," as well as his 1990 autobiography, "The Day Gone By."
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}