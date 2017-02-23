Follow us on

Updated: 5:59 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 | Posted: 5:59 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017

'Walking Dead' shirt with phrase said by character pulled for being 'fantastically offensive'

"The Walking Dead" actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan
A product with a phrase said by a character played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan (pictured) on "The Walking Dead" has been pulled from a store after a complaint.

By Sarah Elsesser

Palm Beach Post

The AMC's show "The Walking Dead" is stirring up emotions, but not for gruesome scenes or unexpected endings.  

This time, it's for T-shirts. 

The Huffington Post reported that Primark, an international clothing retailer, stopped selling the shirt.

The Warwick Courier reported that Ian Lucraft wrote a letter to the store's CEO Paul Marchant, saying it was "fantastically offensive" and "racist."

">February 22, 2017

The problem? The phrase "eeny meeny miny moe," which in the show is followed by the line, "catch a tiger by his toe." However, some historical versions of the rhyme include a racial slur instead of the word "tiger," which sparked the complaint, according to the Huffington Post. 

The phrase is said by Negan, a character played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan in the show.

BBC News reported that the retailer said it removed the product.

Primark apoligized in a statement:

The T-shirt in question is licensed merchandise for the US television series, "The Walking Dead," and the quote and image are taken directly from the show. Any offense caused by its design was wholly unintentional and Primark sincerely apologizes for this.

 
 

