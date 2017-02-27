Viola Davis' Oscars win makes history, puts her in elite club

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 3:58 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 | Posted: 3:58 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LOS ANGELES —
Viola Davis' Oscar win Sunday was her first after nominations in 2012 and 2009, but the win marks her entry into a special club. It also means she's made history.
The Washington Post reported that Davis' win for Best Supporting Actress in "Fences" makes her the 23rd person to win a competitive Oscar -- meaning one that is not honorary -- an Emmy and a Tony.
Davis joins a club that includes Jessica Lange, Helen Mirren, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons and Rita Moreno, among others.
Davis has two Tonys. One was for Best Featured Actress in a Play in 2001 for "King Hedley II." The other came in 2010 for Best Lead Actress in a Play for her role in "Fences," the play on which the film she won an Oscar for is based.
She won an Emmy in 2015 for her work on the ABC show "How To Get Away with Murder."
Davis stands out from the 22 others who have won all three awards by being the first black actor in history to win an Oscar, Emmy and Tony for acting.
The Huffington Post reported that although Whoopi Goldberg also has those three awards -- in addition to a Grammy -- her Tony was for producing, not acting.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}