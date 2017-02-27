Viola Davis' Oscars win makes history, puts her in elite club

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Viola Davis, winner of the Best Supporting Actress award for 'Fences' poses in the press room during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Viola Davis' Oscar win Sunday was her first after nominations in 2012 and 2009, but the win marks her entry into a special club. It also means she's made history.

The Washington Post reported that Davis' win for Best Supporting Actress in "Fences" makes her the 23rd person to win a competitive Oscar -- meaning one that is not honorary -- an Emmy and a Tony.

Davis joins a club that includes Jessica Lange, Helen Mirren, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons and Rita Moreno, among others.

Davis has two Tonys. One was for Best Featured Actress in a Play in 2001 for "King Hedley II." The other came in 2010 for Best Lead Actress in a Play for her role in "Fences," the play on which the film she won an Oscar for is based.

She won an Emmy in 2015 for her work on the ABC show "How To Get Away with Murder."

Davis stands out from the 22 others who have won all three awards by being the first black actor in history to win an Oscar, Emmy and Tony for acting.

The Huffington Post reported that although Whoopi Goldberg also has those three awards -- in addition to a Grammy -- her Tony was for producing, not acting.