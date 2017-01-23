Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 9:38 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 | Posted: 9:38 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017

Watch: Dog appears to dance to music at groomer

Scruffy dog
A dog (not pictured) appears to dance when music plays at an Orlando, Florida., groomer. (Terrah / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0))

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. —

An Orlando pet salon uploaded a video to its Facebook page of an adorable dog that appears to dance to salsa music.

>> Read more trending stories

In the brief clip, uploaded Jan. 12, the dog can be seen rising to its hind legs and dancing around to "Conga" by the Miami Sound Machine. It's famously led by singer Gloria Estefan.

 

When you had such a fun time at your groomers, you can't help but do the #congo 💃🎶 407.442.7297 www.plushpawsinc.com #plushpawspetsalon #doggroomer #downtownorlando #orlandobusiness #supportlocal #orlandosbest #smallbusiness #dancingdog #plushpaws #doggrooming #orlandoliving #collegeparkfl #petgrooming #petlover #animallovers #doglover #petsalon #orlando #florida #petsofinstagram #rescuedog #rescuedogsofinstagram #savedontshop #gloriaestefan #terriersofinstagram #terrier Petoftheday #instamood #instagram #youtube #salsadancing

Posted by Plush Paws Pet Salon on Thursday, January 12, 2017

The footage of the dog seemingly dancing the conga was shot at the Plush Paws Pet Salon.

"When you had such a fun time at your groomers, you can't help but do the (conga)," the pet salon wrote in the Facebook post.

 
 

@KRMGTulsa

Trending News

 
 