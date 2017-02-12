LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Hip Hop Artists Anderson .Paak, Q-Tip and Jarobi White of A Tribe Called Quest and Busta Rhymes during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

By Douglas Barclay

After a night that was filled with surprise wins and some political messages, rap legends A Tribe Called Quest came out to deliver a performance that made their opinions about President Donald Trump and his policies clear.

The beginning of their medley started off with some of their hit songs from the 1990s and turned more pointed as the performance continued.

The performance was also a nod to Phife Dawg, a member of the group who died in March.

Before a blistering performance of "We the People" from their latest record, Tribe was joined by rappers Busta Rhymes and Consequence.

"I just want to thank President Agent Orange for perpetuating all of the evil that you been perpetuating throughout the United States," Rhymes said. "I want to thank President Agent Orange over your unsuccessful attempt at the Muslim ban."

As the song progressed, the group brought people of different races, genders and creeds onstage, while guards stood at the end of the stage. The refrain of "We the People" instructs different cultures that "they must go." The imagery associated with President Trump’s recent executive order regarding immigration was clear.

As the song came to an end, Tribe front man Q-Tip said, "resist, resist, resist!" Q-Tip’s message called to mind the digital #Resist movement, which rejects the legitimacy of Trump’s presidency.