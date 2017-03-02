Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott welcome fifth child

Actress Tori Spelling (L) and actor Dean McDermott welcomed their fifth child together March 2, 2017.

Actress Tori Spelling (L) and actor Dean McDermott welcomed their fifth child together March 2, 2017.

Actress Tori Spelling (L) and actor Dean McDermott welcomed their fifth child together March 2, 2017.

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Actors Tori Spelling and Dean McDermot have a new baby.

People reported that the couple, who have been married 10 years, welcomed their fifth child, Beau Dean McDermott, Thursday.

>> Read more trending stories

"We are over the moon in love with baby Beau. He is a true blessing, and his brothers and sisters were overjoyed to meet him! We are all truly grateful for our big, beautiful and healthy family," Spelling, 43, tells PEOPLE.

Beau was born at 1:48 p.m. and weighed 5 lbs., 12 oz, measuring 18½ inches long.

McDermott, 49, told People in October that the pregnancy was a surprise, but was also a sign of the strength of his marriage with Spelling, 43.

"It's a testament to how much we love each other, and it's a testament to (Tori) for staying with me," McDermott told People. "It's amazing. Love does conquer all."

The couple went through a rough patch in 2013, when a cheating scandal emerged in which McDermott slept with another woman.

In 2016, the couple renewed their vows.

Beau joins siblings Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4. McDermott also has an 18-year-old son, Jack, from a previous marriage.